Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $23.68. Cortexyme shares last traded at $23.19, with a volume of 1,483 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cortexyme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.91.

In other news, insider Epiq Capital Group, Llc bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.46 per share, with a total value of $74,088.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cortexyme in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $991,000. Institutional investors own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

