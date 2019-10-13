Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) PT Lowered to $31.00 at Citigroup

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $34.50 to $31.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus began coverage on Corteva in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Corteva in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Corteva from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.93.

Shares of CTVA opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.36. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $24.35 and a fifty-two week high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel purchased 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $551,790.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,253 shares in the company, valued at $757,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Glenn purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.52 per share, with a total value of $198,380.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

