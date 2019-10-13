Contrasting SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) and HF Foods Group (NYSE:HFFG)

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) and HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SYSCO and HF Foods Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SYSCO 2 5 6 0 2.31 HF Foods Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SYSCO currently has a consensus price target of $74.48, indicating a potential downside of 5.57%. Given SYSCO’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SYSCO is more favorable than HF Foods Group.

Dividends

SYSCO pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. HF Foods Group does not pay a dividend. SYSCO pays out 43.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SYSCO has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SYSCO and HF Foods Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SYSCO $60.11 billion 0.67 $1.67 billion $3.55 22.22 HF Foods Group $291.01 million 1.29 $6.35 million N/A N/A

SYSCO has higher revenue and earnings than HF Foods Group.

Risk & Volatility

SYSCO has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HF Foods Group has a beta of 2.15, meaning that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.2% of SYSCO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of SYSCO shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.3% of HF Foods Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SYSCO and HF Foods Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SYSCO 2.79% 76.80% 10.19% HF Foods Group 2.25% 18.91% 7.62%

Summary

SYSCO beats HF Foods Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce. It also supplies various non-food items, including paper products comprising disposable napkins, plates, and cups; tableware consisting of China and silverware; cookware, which include pots, pans, and utensils; restaurant and kitchen equipment and supplies; and cleaning supplies. The company serves restaurants, hospitals and nursing homes, schools and colleges, hotels and motels, industrial caterers, and other foodservice venues. As of February 25, 2019, it operated 330 distribution facilities worldwide. Sysco Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About HF Foods Group

HF Foods Group Inc. markets and distributes fresh produces, frozen and dry food products, and non-food products primarily to Asian/Chinese restaurants and other food service customers in the Southeast region of the United States. It also offers design and printing, and trucking services, as well as Chinese herb supplements. In addition, the company operates as a real estate holding company. HF Foods Group Inc. is headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina.

