Contrasting Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) & WEX (OTCMKTS:WEX)

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure (OTCMKTS:TVMD) and WEX (NYSE:WEX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure has a beta of -5.19, suggesting that its share price is 619% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WEX has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and WEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure 0 0 0 0 N/A WEX 0 4 11 0 2.73

WEX has a consensus price target of $226.54, indicating a potential upside of 9.92%. Given WEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEX is more favorable than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Profitability

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and WEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A WEX 6.84% 17.88% 4.29%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of WEX shares are held by institutional investors. 54.5% of Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of WEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure and WEX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WEX $1.49 billion 5.98 $168.29 million $7.64 26.98

WEX has higher revenue and earnings than Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure.

Summary

WEX beats Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dale Jarrett Racing Adventure Company Profile

24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. provides pediatric services through video conference in the United States. Its services include well examinations, acute illness or injury care, diagnosis and recommendations as to treatment or disposition, administering scheduled medications, consulting with staff regarding eating disorders and other behavior issues, and issuing prescriptions, as well as mental health counseling for depression, drug abuse, and family problems. The company treats common illnesses, such as cold and flu symptoms, rashes, injury care, allergies, fever, earaches, behavioral issues, and asthma. 24/7 Kid Doc, Inc. is based in Hickory, North Carolina.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc. provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; and merchant services, as well as offers ClearView analytics platform, a Web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers and SmartHub mobile application for business managers to access their account information. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government vehicle fleet customers with small, medium, and large fleets, as well as with over-the-road and long haul fleets; and indirectly through co-branded and private label relationships. The Travel and Corporate Solutions segment provides payment processing solutions for corporate payment and transaction monitoring needs. Its products include virtual cards that are used for transactions where no card is presented and that require pre-authorization; and prepaid and gift card products that enables secure payment and financial management solutions with single card options, access to open or closed loop redemption, load limits, and with various expirations. This segment markets its products directly to commercial and government organizations. The Health and Employee Benefit Solutions segment offers healthcare payment products and software-as-a-service consumer directed platforms for healthcare market, as well as payroll related and employee benefit products in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Wright Express Corporation and changed its name to WEX Inc. in October 2012. WEX Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

