Contrasting Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Advanced Micro Devices (OTCMKTS:AMD)

Advantest (OTCMKTS:ATEYY) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Advantest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Advanced Micro Devices shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Advantest and Advanced Micro Devices, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantest 1 1 1 0 2.00 Advanced Micro Devices 2 17 8 0 2.22

Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus price target of $31.04, suggesting a potential upside of 4.34%. Given Advanced Micro Devices’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Advanced Micro Devices is more favorable than Advantest.

Dividends

Advantest pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Advanced Micro Devices does not pay a dividend. Advantest pays out 23.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Advantest has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advanced Micro Devices has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Advantest and Advanced Micro Devices’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantest $2.56 billion 3.53 $512.94 million $2.61 17.89 Advanced Micro Devices $6.48 billion 4.99 $337.00 million $0.35 85.00

Advantest has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Advanced Micro Devices. Advantest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advanced Micro Devices, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Advantest and Advanced Micro Devices’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantest 19.87% 28.78% 18.34% Advanced Micro Devices 3.25% 16.04% 5.15%

Summary

Advanced Micro Devices beats Advantest on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Advantest

Advantest Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor and component test system products and mechatronics-related products. It operates through Semiconductor and Component Test System; Mechatronics System; and Services, Support and Others segments. The Semiconductor and Component Test System segment provides customers with test system products for the semiconductor industry and the electronic parts industry. This segment offers test systems for SoC semiconductors for use in non-memory semiconductor devices; and test systems for memory semiconductors for use in memory semiconductor devices. The Mechatronics System segment provides test handlers; mechatronic-applied products for handling semiconductor devices; and device interfaces, which serve as interfaces with the devices that are measured. This segment also engages in the operations related to nano-technology products. The Services, Support and Others segment provides customer solutions for the semiconductor and component test system and mechatronics system segments; and support services. This segment is also involved in the equipment lease business and others. In addition, the company engages in research and development activities measuring and testing technologies; and sale of used products. Advantest Corporation serves fabless semiconductor companies, foundries, and test houses, as well as industrial, design, and manufacturing companies in Japan, Korea, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, Singapore, the Americas, and Europe. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles. The company provides x86 microprocessors for desktop PCs under the AMD Ryzen, AMD Ryzen PRO, Threadripper, AMD A-Series, AMD FX, AMD Athlon, AMD Athlon PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for notebook and 2-in-1s under the AMD Ryzen processors with Radeon Vega GPUs, AMD A-Series, AMD Athlon, AMD Ryzen PRO, and AMD Pro A-Series processors brands; microprocessors for servers under the AMD EPYC and AMD Opteron brands; and chipsets under the AMD trademark. It also offers discrete GPUs for desktop and notebook PCs under the AMD Radeon graphics and AMD Embedded Radeon brands; professional graphics products under the AMD Radeon Pro and AMD FirePro graphics brands; and Radeon Instinct accelerators for servers. In addition, the company provides embedded processor solutions for interactive digital signage, casino gaming, and medical imaging under the AMD Opteron, AMD Athlon, AMD Geode, AMD Ryzen, AMD EPYC, AMD R-Series, and G-Series processors brands; and customer-specific solutions based on AMD's CPU, GPU, and multi-media technologies, as well as semi-custom SoC products. It serves original equipment and design manufacturers, datacenters, original design manufacturers, system integrators, distributors, and add-in-board manufacturers through its direct sales force, independent distributors, and sales representatives. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

