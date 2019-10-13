Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) Short Interest Update

Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the August 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Concord Medical Services stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.52. Concord Medical Services has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Concord Medical Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Concord Medical Services Hldg Ltd (NYSE:CCM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.55% of Concord Medical Services worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Concord Medical Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 2nd.

Concord Medical Services Company Profile

Concord Medical Services Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a network of radiotherapy and diagnostic imaging centers in the People's Republic of China. The company's services comprise linear accelerators external beam radiotherapy, gamma knife radiosurgery, head gamma knife systems, body gamma knife systems, CyberKnife robotic radiosurgery system, proton beam therapy systems, and diagnostic imaging services.

