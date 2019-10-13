Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the communications equipment provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Comtech Telecomm. has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 30.7% annually over the last three years. Comtech Telecomm. has a dividend payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of CMTL stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $746.24 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Comtech Telecomm. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $36.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.43.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.89 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

In other news, VP Richard L. Burt sold 40,703 shares of Comtech Telecomm. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $1,397,333.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,409,519.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

