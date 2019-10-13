Comparing Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI)

Front Yard Residential (NYSE:RESI) and Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Retail Value’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Front Yard Residential $183.01 million 3.49 -$130.84 million N/A N/A Retail Value $292.58 million 2.39 -$165.30 million N/A N/A

Front Yard Residential has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Retail Value.

Profitability

This table compares Front Yard Residential and Retail Value’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Front Yard Residential -36.63% -16.43% -3.43% Retail Value 8.64% 3.30% 1.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Front Yard Residential and Retail Value, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Front Yard Residential 0 0 2 0 3.00 Retail Value 0 1 0 0 2.00

Front Yard Residential currently has a consensus price target of $13.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.83%. Retail Value has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.66%. Given Front Yard Residential’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Front Yard Residential is more favorable than Retail Value.

Volatility & Risk

Front Yard Residential has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Retail Value has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Retail Value shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Front Yard Residential shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Retail Value shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Front Yard Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Retail Value pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%.

Summary

Front Yard Residential beats Retail Value on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Front Yard Residential Company Profile

Front Yard is an industry leader in providing quality, affordable rental homes to America's families. Our homes offer exceptional value in a variety of suburban communities that have easy accessibility to metropolitan areas. Front Yard's tenants enjoy the space and comfort that is unique to single-family housing at reasonable prices. Our mission is to provide our tenants with houses they are proud to call home.

Retail Value Company Profile

RVI is an independent publicly traded company trading under the ticker symbol RVI on the New York Stock Exchange. RVI holds assets in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico and is managed by one or more subsidiaries of SITE Centers Corp. RVI focuses on realizing value in its business through operations and sales of its assets.

