Comparing Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) & Dais Analytic (NYSE:DLYT)

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) and Dais Analytic (OTCMKTS:DLYT) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Dais Analytic does not pay a dividend. Amcor pays out 78.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amcor and Dais Analytic, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amcor 1 0 1 0 2.00 Dais Analytic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amcor presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.42%. Given Amcor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amcor is more favorable than Dais Analytic.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

26.6% of Amcor shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Amcor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Dais Analytic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Amcor has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dais Analytic has a beta of -3.07, meaning that its stock price is 407% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Amcor and Dais Analytic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amcor 4.72% 22.10% 7.36% Dais Analytic -190.74% N/A -552.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amcor and Dais Analytic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amcor $9.46 billion 1.64 $430.20 million $0.61 15.74 Dais Analytic $1.38 million 0.19 -$3.03 million N/A N/A

Amcor has higher revenue and earnings than Dais Analytic.

Summary

Amcor beats Dais Analytic on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Dais Analytic Company Profile

Dais Corp. engages in the provision of nano-structure polymer technology. The company focuses on the development and distribution of nanotechnology-based applications for heating and cooling. It offers NanoClear for water cleaning system, NanoAir for ventilation and other purposes, and NanoCap for energy storage in a battery form. The company was founded by Scott Gustave Ehrenberg on April 8, 1993 and is headquartered in Odessa, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.