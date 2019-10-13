Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder (NYSE:INB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder alerts:

NYSE:INB opened at $8.87 on Friday. Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder has a twelve month low of $7.16 and a twelve month high of $9.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.77.

Cohen & Steers Global Income Builder, Inc is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It also invests in ADR securities. The fund also makes its investments in other close ended funds.

Recommended Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen and Steers Global Income Builder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.