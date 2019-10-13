Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 84.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 52.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the second quarter valued at approximately $444,000. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE:KOF opened at $61.96 on Friday. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $56.19 and a one year high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.36.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KOF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Read More: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.