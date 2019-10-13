CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 12-Month High at $257.50

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 257.50 ($3.36) and last traded at GBX 253.50 ($3.31), with a volume of 169988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.16).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.59) price objective on shares of CLS in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CLS in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Get CLS alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 8.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 239.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 232.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. CLS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

In other CLS news, insider Andrew Kirkman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, with a total value of £45,600 ($59,584.48). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 20,126 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,916.

About CLS (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Property and Other Investments. The company also invests a hotel; and corporate bonds, shares, and other corporate investments.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for CLS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.