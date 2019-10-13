ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,208,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 2,188,374 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,527,000 after acquiring an additional 137,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 892,058 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 62,426 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 8.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 331,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 26,773 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 369.5% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 187,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 147,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund by 6.4% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 62,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 4,191 shares of ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $34,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CTR stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.16 and a 1-year high of $11.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.28.

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

