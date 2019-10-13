Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CFG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 67,645.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,455,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,002,000 after purchasing an additional 8,443,453 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $87,590,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $56,779,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,496,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,939 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,796,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $34.48 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $38.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.73.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch acquired 15,000 shares of Citizens Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, for a total transaction of $486,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 68,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,231,943.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Argus upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $39.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.