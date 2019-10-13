Citigroup Lowers Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to Neutral

Citigroup lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $23.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $26.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on WLKP. Barclays raised Westlake Chemical Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th.

Shares of WLKP opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $746.20 million, a P/E ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.60. Westlake Chemical Partners has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.85.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLKP. Delphi Management Inc. MA bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 31,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,372,000. 48.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

