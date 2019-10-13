Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $217.00 to $223.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cintas traded as high as $270.76 and last traded at $268.72, with a volume of 1206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.07.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $287.00 price objective (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Cintas in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $226.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a $295.00 price objective on shares of Cintas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $262.40.

In related news, insider Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 4,888 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total value of $1,274,741.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,008,331.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 5,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $1,401,224.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 127,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,283,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Cintas by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Cintas by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.21, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.83.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The business services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 28.61%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

About Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

