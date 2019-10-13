CIBC Initiates Coverage on Mosaic (NYSE:MOS)

CIBC started coverage on shares of Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $27.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Shares of Mosaic stock opened at $20.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.65. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $17.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mosaic will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.43%.

In other news, Director William T. Monahan acquired 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.15 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,820.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 12,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.21 per share, for a total transaction of $249,691.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,353.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 30,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 19,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 89,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.