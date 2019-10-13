Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Raised to $796.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $714.00 to $796.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CMG. Wedbush raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $780.00 to $980.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $790.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $700.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $900.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a hold rating and set a $755.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $727.55.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $830.35 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $383.20 and a 52-week high of $857.90. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 91.65, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $823.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $752.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.01, for a total transaction of $641,417.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $22,186,388.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.90, for a total transaction of $651,490.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares in the company, valued at $22,476,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,531 shares of company stock worth $91,910,364. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,442.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 10,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after buying an additional 9,589 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 39,846 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,303,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

