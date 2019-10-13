Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,264 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 43.0% in the first quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $821,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. in the first quarter valued at $118,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 18.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,082,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $301,042,000 after buying an additional 317,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 14.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 345,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,191,000 after buying an additional 44,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

In other Charles River Laboratories Intl. news, insider David Ross Smith sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $162,819.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,519,467.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc has a 1 year low of $103.00 and a 1 year high of $149.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $657.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.61 million. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories Intl. Inc will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories Intl.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

