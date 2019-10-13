Chariot Oil & Gas (LON:CHAR) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited (LON:CHAR) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $4.11. Chariot Oil & Gas shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,218,511 shares traded.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 7 ($0.09) target price on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Chariot Oil & Gas in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 4.12. The firm has a market cap of $16.49 million and a PE ratio of -1.12.

Chariot Oil & Gas Limited is an oil and gas exploration company. The Company has two reportable segments: exploration for oil and gas, and corporate costs. The Company has interests in approximately two licenses offshore Morocco; Rabat Deep (approximately 50% (operator), 25% Woodside, 25% Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (ONHYM) (carried interest), and Mohammedia (approximately 75% Chariot (operator), 25% ONHYM (carried interest)).

