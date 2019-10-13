Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) PT Lowered to $3.00

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CHRA has been the subject of several other research reports. First Analysis cut their price objective on Charah Solutions from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charah Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.13.

NYSE:CHRA opened at $1.98 on Thursday. Charah Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00 and a beta of -0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Charah Solutions (NYSE:CHRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $120.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.90 million. Charah Solutions had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 1.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charah Solutions will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Andrew Sewell bought 14,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $36,680.00. Also, CFO Roger D. Shannon bought 12,000 shares of Charah Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $31,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,105. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 34.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 451,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 114,819 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charah Solutions by 20.8% during the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 18,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Charah Solutions during the second quarter valued at $69,000. 24.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charah Solutions Company Profile

Charah Solutions, Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions; and Maintenance and Technical Services. The Environmental Solutions segment offers remediation and compliance services, including development, construction, and management of landfills for coal-fired power generation facilities, and new and existing ash ponds; and active pond management services, such as clean closure, cap-in-place, and design and construction of new ponds.

