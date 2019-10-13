Cerebellum GP LLC Raises Position in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC)

Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 34.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in WABCO were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in WABCO by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of WABCO by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WBC opened at $134.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.49. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.90 and a 1 year high of $146.68.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $912.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.88 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 27.31% and a net margin of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

WABCO Profile

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

