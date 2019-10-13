Cerebellum GP LLC Purchases 1,033 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS)

Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) by 53.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter worth $315,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 1,590.9% in the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 13,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $256,000. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 35.1% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth $2,725,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $81,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,948.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dharmesh Shah sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.30, for a total transaction of $5,286,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,498,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $273,164,335.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $13,920,993 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $162.99 on Friday. HubSpot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $207.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $215.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

