Cerebellum GP LLC Invests $451,000 in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS)

Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth about $52,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth about $128,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the second quarter worth about $198,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPS opened at $17.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Gap Inc has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. GAP had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gap Inc will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.243 per share. This is a boost from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 37.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners set a $18.00 target price on GAP and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on GAP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine raised GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.39.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

