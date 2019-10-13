Cerebellum GP LLC Acquires 907 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 80.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,175,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,564,274,000 after acquiring an additional 598,976 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,039,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,646,000 after acquiring an additional 275,182 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 8,278.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,951,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $730,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904,405 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,422,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $447,551,000 after acquiring an additional 48,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,650,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,976,000 after acquiring an additional 110,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock opened at $227.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.32. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $230.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.77, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EW. Citigroup set a $159.00 target price on Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.33.

In related news, VP Robert W.A. Sellers sold 17,417 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $3,684,914.69. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,004,688.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 4,650 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.18, for a total value of $1,037,787.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,898 shares in the company, valued at $8,234,895.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,822 shares of company stock worth $33,641,784. 1.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

