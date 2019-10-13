CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CECONOMY AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CECONOMY AG/ADR in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

OTCMKTS:MTTRY opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.10. CECONOMY AG/ADR has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.29.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

