CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) versus HomeFed (NYSE:HOFD) Head to Head Survey

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) and HomeFed (OTCMKTS:HOFD) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBRE Group and HomeFed’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBRE Group $21.34 billion 0.82 $1.06 billion $3.28 15.80 HomeFed $140.57 million 0.00 -$70,000.00 N/A N/A

CBRE Group has higher revenue and earnings than HomeFed.

Profitability

This table compares CBRE Group and HomeFed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBRE Group 4.79% 24.14% 8.81% HomeFed -4.58% -1.17% -0.92%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.8% of CBRE Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of HomeFed shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of CBRE Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of HomeFed shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CBRE Group has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HomeFed has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CBRE Group and HomeFed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBRE Group 0 4 1 1 2.50 HomeFed 0 0 0 0 N/A

CBRE Group presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.93%.

Summary

CBRE Group beats HomeFed on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc. operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting. It also provides facilities management, project management, transaction management, and strategic consulting services to occupiers of real estate; and property management services comprising construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties. In addition, the company provides investment management services under the CBRE Global Investors brand to pension funds, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, foundations, endowments, and other institutional investors; and development services under the Trammell Crow Company brand name primarily to users of and investors in commercial real estate. CBRE Group, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

HomeFed Company Profile

HomeFed Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in and develops residential and commercial real estate properties in California, Virginia, South Carolina, Florida, Maine, and New York. The company develops residential and commercial land development projects and other unimproved land, as well as projects in various stages of development, and retail and office operating properties. It also engages in the design engineering, grading raw land, and constructing public infrastructure, such as streets, utilities, and public facilities, as well as develops individual lots for home sites or other facilities. In addition, the company holds interest in Brooklyn Renaissance Plaza, which comprises a 665 room hotel operated by Marriott; and operates an office building complex and parking space garage located in Brooklyn, New York. Further, it holds interest in HomeFed Village III Master, LLC that owns and develops an approximate 450 acre community planned for 948 homes in the Otay Ranch General Plan Area of Chula Vista, California. HomeFed Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

