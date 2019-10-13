cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Shares Up 10.2%

Shares of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.54 and last traded at $3.45, 132,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 32% from the average session volume of 194,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on cbdMD in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannibidiol (CBD) products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Products, Licensing, and Entertainment. The Products segment produces and markets CBD tinctures, capsules, gummies, bath bombs, vape oils, topical creams, and animal treats and oils under the cdbMD brand.

