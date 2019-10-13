Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its holdings in shares of Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,852 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Castlight Health were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 14.0% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 138,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the second quarter worth $62,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Castlight Health in the first quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Castlight Health by 30.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after acquiring an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Castlight Health stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. Castlight Health Inc has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.68.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 19.68% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Castlight Health’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Castlight Health Inc will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Castlight Health news, EVP Maeve O’meara sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $39,721.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 322,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,112.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mangini Siobhan Nolan sold 21,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $30,479.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,610 shares in the company, valued at $397,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $86,311 in the last quarter. 17.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Castlight Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Castlight Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Castlight Health Company Profile

Castlight Health, Inc provides a software-as-a-service platform used for health benefits navigation for employees in the United States. Its platform matches employees to the resources their employers make available to them; managing a condition; and assists them to manage their benefits. The company also offers implementation, user and customer support, and marketplace services.

