Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 277 Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at about $143,000.

NYSEARCA:BOND opened at $108.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.12. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $100.80 and a 52 week high of $109.71.

