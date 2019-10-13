Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FPE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter worth $81,061,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,346,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,681,000 after buying an additional 2,059,611 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,092,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,132,000 after buying an additional 1,845,967 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,774,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,350,000 after buying an additional 893,543 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $14,964,000.

NYSEARCA:FPE opened at $19.81 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.76 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

