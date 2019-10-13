Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Buys New Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.62. Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $93.47.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLT)

