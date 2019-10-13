Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.
Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $2.50 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.
Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile
Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
