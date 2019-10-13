Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CAPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Capricor Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR opened at $2.50 on Friday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 794.63% and a negative return on equity of 270.78%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

