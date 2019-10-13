Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) Research Coverage Started at Pi Financial

Pi Financial assumed coverage on shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CSU has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Senior Living from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Senior Living from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an average rating and set a $1.45 target price on shares of Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Capital Senior Living from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Capital Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an underweight rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.99.

Capital Senior Living stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. Capital Senior Living has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.53.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.08. Capital Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 77.25% and a negative net margin of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $113.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.81 million. Analysts predict that Capital Senior Living will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Capital Senior Living by 921.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Capital Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

