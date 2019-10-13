Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,418 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of Apple by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 58,530 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 19,178 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,295,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $236.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.65. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $237.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,039.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.39 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.50% and a return on equity of 52.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $235.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, HSBC set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.22.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 17,500 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.69, for a total value of $3,529,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,150,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,101,423.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 433,749 shares of company stock valued at $91,773,322 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.