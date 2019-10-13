Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Shares Down 1.3%

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 4,320 ($56.45) and last traded at GBX 4,322 ($56.47), approximately 9,830 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 7,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,380 ($57.23).

The stock has a market capitalization of $445.12 million and a PE ratio of 16.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,354.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,840.53.

Get Capital Gearing Trust alerts:

In related news, insider Edwin Graham Meek bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,285 ($55.99) per share, with a total value of £42,850 ($55,991.11).

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Gearing Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Gearing Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.