Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Shares Down 3.7%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price was down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $19.67, approximately 6,478,553 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 4,336,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.85.

The company has a current ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 9.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.58.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canopy Growth Corp will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Canopy Growth by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 77,571 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canopy Growth by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,845 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.27% of the company’s stock.

Canopy Growth Company Profile (NYSE:CGC)

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

