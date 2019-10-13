Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $264.46.
Several equities research analysts have commented on CP shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $258.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America set a $240.00 price target on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 287.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 30.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 12.45 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.634 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 22.41%.
Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.