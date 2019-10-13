Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,535,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.40% of Canada Goose worth $59,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 48,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 19,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,466,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,795,000 after purchasing an additional 493,507 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Canada Goose by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. 51.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canada Goose from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day moving average of $43.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 3.16. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $31.67 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $71.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.38 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 41.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose Holdings Inc will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.