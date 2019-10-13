Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 159 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $25,425,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,147,000 after acquiring an additional 269,842 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,217,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after acquiring an additional 55,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,863,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 543,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,571,000 after acquiring an additional 25,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LECO shares. BidaskClub cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities cut Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Lincoln Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.40.

In other news, SVP Michael Mintun sold 3,800 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $322,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP George D. Blankenship sold 53,305 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $4,406,724.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LECO opened at $84.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.23. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.28 and a one year high of $91.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.60.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $777.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.03 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

About Lincoln Electric

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.