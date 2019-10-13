Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $341,000 Stake in Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96,962 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 13.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,372,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,306,000 after buying an additional 282,497 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 30.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,109,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,499,000 after buying an additional 488,600 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 1.1% during the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,952,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,754,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 29.7% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 549,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,200,000 after buying an additional 125,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honda Motor by 11.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,766,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of Honda Motor stock opened at $26.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.95. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.04. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 52-week low of $22.87 and a 52-week high of $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $36.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

