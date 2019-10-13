Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $294,000 Holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $433,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 44,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $15,341,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust during the second quarter worth about $627,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 271.2% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 842,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,968,000 after acquiring an additional 615,561 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNH. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.85.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $8.62. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $262.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.11 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

