Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,172 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,819 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 17.2% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 982,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.8% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,320,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $339,563,000 after acquiring an additional 171,426 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.14.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $56.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.06 and its 200 day moving average is $53.68. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $48.34 and a twelve month high of $57.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.682 dividend. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

