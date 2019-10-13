Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

CLF opened at $7.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.26.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Cleveland-Cliffs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.27%.

In other news, Director John T. Baldwin bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.27 per share, for a total transaction of $57,890.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,792.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Koci bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $551,320 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie set a $10.00 price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen set a $10.00 price target on Cleveland-Cliffs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

