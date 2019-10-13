CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International (NYSE:CAI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAI INTERNATIONAL, INC. is one of the world’s leading intermodal freight container leasing and management companies. Intermodal freight containers are large, standardized steel boxes, which CAI leases primarily to international steamship companies, and are used to transport cargo by a number of means, including ship, truck and rail. A portion of the container fleet is owned by CAI with the balance being owned by third parties on whose behalf CAI manages the containers. Accordingly, CAI operates its business through two segments: container leasing and container fleet management. Through its international network of offices and agents CAI also has developed an active after-market program for containers retired from the international shipping fleet. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised CAI International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE CAI opened at $21.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.85. The company has a market cap of $370.69 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. CAI International has a twelve month low of $17.87 and a twelve month high of $26.63.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $105.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.04%. CAI International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAI International will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAI. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter worth approximately $226,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CAI International by 21.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the second quarter worth approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

