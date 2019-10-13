CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 154,254 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.06% of CAI International worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of CAI International by 93.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 803,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,941,000 after acquiring an additional 388,603 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of CAI International by 89.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 164,817 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CAI International by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 290,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,219,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of CAI International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of CAI International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 214,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

CAI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $28.00) on shares of CAI International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CAI International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

CAI International stock opened at $21.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.85 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. CAI International Inc has a one year low of $17.87 and a one year high of $26.63.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $105.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.80 million. CAI International had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CAI International Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CAI International Company Profile

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

