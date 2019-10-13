Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Trading Up 0.2%

Burberry Group plc (OTCMKTS:BURBY) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.04 and last traded at $25.54, approximately 334,552 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 1,414% from the average daily volume of 22,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BURBY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Burberry Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Burberry Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.76 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

