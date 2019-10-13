BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
NYSE:RA opened at $22.89 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.
BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile
