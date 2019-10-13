BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (RA) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT (NYSE:RA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.199 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

NYSE:RA opened at $22.89 on Friday. BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $22.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.04.

BROOKFIELD RL A/SHS BEN INT Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

