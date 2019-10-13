Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,101 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 233.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the second quarter worth about $3,218,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 291.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BAM shares. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $56.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.93.

NYSE BAM opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Brookfield Asset Management Inc has a 52-week low of $36.58 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.25. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The firm specializes in early stage, acquisition, distressed investments, short-term financing to mid-market companies, corporate carve-outs, recapitalizations, convertible, senior and mezzanine financings, operational and capital structure restructuring, strategic re-direction, turnaround, and under-performing midmarket companies.

