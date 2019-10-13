Brokerages Set Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) PT at GBX 1,431.50

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,431.50 ($18.71).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,739 ($22.72) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diploma from GBX 1,280 ($16.73) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

LON DPLM traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,647 ($21.52). 155,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,194. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion and a PE ratio of 32.29. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,144 ($14.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,732 ($22.63). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,615.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,537.32.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumables and instruments for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery and minimally invasive surgery equipment and consumables for use in hospital operating rooms; and surgical medical devices, and related consumables and services to GI endoscopy suites in hospitals and private clinics.

